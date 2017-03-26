Blondie TV Concert Special Coming Next Month (Week in Review)

Powered by original members Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein, the 80-minute special gives viewers a front row seat to a career-spanning set live from WTTW's intimate Grainger Studio in Chicago.

Highlights include "Dreaming," "One Way Or Another," "Call Me," "Rapture," and "The Tide Is High," as well as "Rave," "Gravity," and "My Monster," among many others. Visit of the official site for more details - here.