Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'

The rocking new single allows Stapleton to show off his guitar skills and crooning voice with lyrics that focus on not wanting the love in a relationship to fade.

The country music star sings, "Don't put my love on your back burner / Never let anything that hot get cold / And if you ever change your mind / Wanna leave my love behind / Just let me be the second one to know."

Stapleton debuted the number live on stage at the 2017 ACM Awards earlier this month. Listen to the new track here.