AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor

Johnson, who was born in Dunston, Gateshead, will be joining previous music recipients including Police frontman Sting and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler, some time this month, according to BBC.

The inductees are selected by a public vote and aside from the hard rock icon, other members of the class of 2017 will include British television presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville, as well as actor Tim Healy.