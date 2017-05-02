Adrenaline Mob Release 'King Of The Ring' Video

"King Of Ring" is the first recording revealed from the new lineup of the group featuring recent additions Jordan Cannata (drums) and Dave Z (bass). Watch the Ron Cote directed video here.

The band will be hitting the road next month to promote the new album. The U.S. tour is scheduled to begin on June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Loft and will wrap up on July 22nd in Clifton, NJ at Dingbatz.

Adrenaline Mob Tour Dates

Friday, June 16th - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

Saturday, June 17th - New York, NY - Marlin Room

Sunday, June 18th - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell

Tuesday, June 20th - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

Wednesday, June 21st - Rochester, NY - Harmony House

Thursday, June 22nd - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Friday, June 23rd - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sunday, June 25th - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

Tuesday, June 27th - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Wednesday, June 28th - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

Thursday, June 29th - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

Saturday, July 1st - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage

Monday, July 3rd - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Thursday, July 6th - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

Friday, July 7th - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room

Saturday, July 8th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Sunday, July 9th - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

Tuesday, July 11th - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

Wednesday, July 12th - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Friday, July 14th - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

Saturday, July 15th - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

Sunday, July 16th - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

Monday, July 17th - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar

Wednesday, July 19th - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

Thursday, July 20th - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Friday, July 21st - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

Saturday, July 22nd - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz