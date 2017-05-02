Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Adrenaline Mob Release 'King Of The Ring' Video
05-02-2017
Adrenaline Mob

Adrenaline Mob have released a new music video for their track "King Of The Ring". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "We The People," which is set to be released on June 2nd.

"King Of Ring" is the first recording revealed from the new lineup of the group featuring recent additions Jordan Cannata (drums) and Dave Z (bass). Watch the Ron Cote directed video here.

The band will be hitting the road next month to promote the new album. The U.S. tour is scheduled to begin on June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Loft and will wrap up on July 22nd in Clifton, NJ at Dingbatz.

Adrenaline Mob Tour Dates
Friday, June 16th - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft
Saturday, June 17th - New York, NY - Marlin Room
Sunday, June 18th - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell
Tuesday, June 20th - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
Wednesday, June 21st - Rochester, NY - Harmony House
Thursday, June 22nd - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Friday, June 23rd - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sunday, June 25th - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
Tuesday, June 27th - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Wednesday, June 28th - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
Thursday, June 29th - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
Saturday, July 1st - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage
Monday, July 3rd - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
Thursday, July 6th - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
Friday, July 7th - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
Saturday, July 8th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Sunday, July 9th - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
Tuesday, July 11th - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
Wednesday, July 12th - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
Friday, July 14th - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
Saturday, July 15th - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.
Sunday, July 16th - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
Monday, July 17th - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar
Wednesday, July 19th - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
Thursday, July 20th - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Friday, July 21st - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
Saturday, July 22nd - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

