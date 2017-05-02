dada Returning With First Song In A Decade And Tour

The new song is called "The Bluebird" and was recorded last month with producer/engineer David Way (Pink, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, more) at The Waystation in Los Angeles.

The band plans to release the new track this summer to coincide with the launch of their summer and fall anniversary tour and they will also be offering a signed limited edition vinyl 45 of the single.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on July 11th at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA and will run until October 1st where it will conclude with a show at the Rogue Bar in Scottsdale, AZ.

Phil Leavitt had this to say, "We called the tour dadaforever because we wanted our fans to know we still believe and will always be there."



dadaforever Tour Dates:

7/11 Viper Room West Hollywood, CA

7/12 Slim's San Francisco, CA

7/13 Harlow's Sacramento, CA

7/15 Dante's Portland, OR

7/16 The Triple Door Seattle, WA

7/18 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV

9/2 Globe Hall Denver, CO

9/5 Schubas Chicago, IL

9/6 Southgate House Revival Newport, KY

9/7 Diesel Pittsburgh, PA

9/9 Café Nine New Haven, CT

9/10 Once Ballroom Somerville, MA

9/12 The Met Pawtucket, RI

9/13 Mercury Lounge New York City

9/14 The Wonder Bar Asbury Park, NJ

9/15 World Café Live Philadelphia, PA

9/16 Rams Head Live Baltimore, MD

9/17 State Theatre Falls Church, VA

9/19 The Norva Norfolk, VA

9/20 Pour House Music Hall Raleigh, NC

9/21 Smith's Olde Bar Atlanta, GA

9/23 House of Blues Parish Room New Orleans, LA

9/24 White Oak Music Hall Upstairs Houston, TX

9/26 Rockhouse Live Memphis Memphis, TN

9/27 High Watt Nashville, TN

10/1 Rogue Bar Scottsdale, AZ