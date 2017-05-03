|
Tony Lucca and Friends Free Residency Shows Announced
.
Tony Lucca has announced a special residency in Nashville this summer with a series of four free shows that will span the summer months. We were sent the following details: The special shows will take place at The Country (110 28th Avenue North, Nashville) on June 28th (8 p.m.), July 27th (6 p.m.), August 23rd (8 p.m.), and September 6th (8 p.m.). Billed as "Tony Lucca and Friends," the residency is an opportunity for Lucca to work on some new material for a forthcoming album in a live setting. "I plan on getting into the studio at some point this year for a new record, so I will be utilizing the shows to work out some new material and putting songs up on their feet for the first time in front of an audience," says Lucca. "That environment can be extremely helpful and constructive. And hopefully entertaining." Lucca will be extending an invite to several of his Nashville co-writers to join him on stage at The Country for each show of the residency. While a complete list of confirmed "friends" for all of shows is still TBA, Dustin Christensen will be part of the June 28th show, Ernie Halter is confirmed for July 27th, and Paul Pfau is joining Lucca for the August 23rd show. "In the 4 years I've been in Nashville, I've had the pleasure of co-writing with a bunch of amazing writers," says Lucca. "I've learned so much from all of them but as an artist/writer myself, I have a deep-seated appreciation for those who continuously make the rounds co-writing while maintaining their voice as an artist. Not all writers are necessarily keen on getting up and performing the songs they write. I thought it would be a cool idea to shine some additional light on those who do enjoy performing and who do so at an extremely brilliant level - artists like Gabe Dixon, Barrett Baber, Mando Saenz, Brian Wright, and Dustin Christensen - who all bring so much to the songs they co-write. These residency shows are an opportunity for me and the likes of them to get together to play through some of the songs we've co-written as well as anything else we may feel inspired to perform."
