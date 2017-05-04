Scotty McCreery Releasing 'Five More Minutes' This Week

The 5/5 release will be hitting digital retailers and streaming services. The emotional track was co-written by Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell in 2015 a couple weeks following the death of Scotty's grandfather.

McCreery had the following to say, "I've been performing 'Five More Minutes' in my live show every night for almost a year and it always earns a standing ovation.

"Fans have been asking me for months to release it. When Frank, Monty and I got together to write, we talked about all those moments we could've used five more minutes to say 'I love you' or 'goodbye'….it poured out. Now we can get it out to fans on Friday, May 5. 'Five More Minutes' on 5/5… it's fate. And it's my favorite song I've ever written."