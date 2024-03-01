Scotty McCreery Announces New Album With 'Slow Dance' Single

(EBM) Scotty McCreery announces his fifth studio album Rise and Fall, featuring 13 tracks that find him exploring themes of heartbreak, rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood, and enduring love, resulting in a project full of insightful storytelling that includes last night's surprise release, "Slow Dance." McCreery co-wrote 12 of the 13 songs on the album, which will be released digitally as well as on CD and vinyl. In addition, Amazon will release a limited edition, forest green vinyl version of the album.

"I know every artist says it, but this is truly my favorite album I've made so far," shares McCreery. "I wanted to create an album that reflected the music I grew up on and wasn't chasing trends. So, I brought several of my songwriting buddies to the mountains of North Carolina to sit down and write a full-on country album that told a story, start to finish, and spoke to my soul. We've been performing most of the album live on the road and the response from the audiences has been overwhelming. I can't wait for everyone to hear Rise and Fall when it comes out May 10th."

The North Carolina native knows all too well there's a rhythm to life and a cycle of ups and downs. And right now, he's on the upswing.

Now 30 years old and a seasoned country music veteran selling out concerts across the globe with five consecutive No. 1 hits under his belt, McCreery is also a dedicated husband and father, welcoming a son named Avery in 2022 whose impact on the singer is highlighted in several songs on the album. Recently, he even celebrated the milestone of all milestones for a guy who grew up on Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Ronnie Milsap; he was invited by his musical hero Garth Brooks to become the newest member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. McCreery's induction will take place on April 20 with another of his heroes, Josh Turner, officially welcoming him into the Opry family.

But folks like McCreery know it means more when you've seen the other side. For him, each highlight has come in contrast to a challenge - things like the loss of his first record deal and the year of naysaying uncertainty that followed before he built himself up again, brick by brick. As a result, Rise and Fall, produced by longtime collaborators Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis and Derek Wells, comes from an artist who knows to appreciate the ride - no matter where it leads.

"I feel like we're on the rise now, but I've fallen pretty low as well," McCreery admits. "I learned from every little part of that, and it helped me to know who I was as a person - let alone an artist. The rises and the falls helped craft these songs. They made this album what it is."

With last night's release of "Slow Dance," written by McCreery with Brent Anderson, Derek George and Monty Criswell, McCreery looks for an exit to life in the fast lane, dropping everything to focus on what matters most. After teasing the song on social media a few months back, fans have consistently urged him to drop the track, as the romantic ballad can turn a kitchen floor into a ballroom with its '90s-country sway and deep, heart-melting vocal:

Baby, you're my slow dance

To Whitley in the kitchen

Taking my hand, and all of my attention

Cheek to cheek across the floor

When I need to shut the door

On a world that's always moving so fast

Baby, you're my slow dance

"I am not the greatest at doing social media, but my team encourages me to do it," explains McCreery. "A few months back, I was waiting on some hibachi takeout and listening to the new tracks in my truck. I filmed a quick video of me singing along with 'Slow Dance' and posted it on my socials, picked up my takeout food, and went home to eat dinner with Gabi. I looked at my phone that evening and the song had blown up; it's now my most watched TikTok video to date. Over the last few weeks, anytime I post a photo on social media, the response I get back is 'that's great...so when are you putting 'Slow Dance' out?' I'm excited to finally put it out!!"

"Slow Dance" is the fourth song released from the album, following lead single "Cab in a Solo" and tracks "Can't Pass the Bar" and "Love Like This." A full listing of the album's songs follows.

Rise and Fall track listing

(Songwriters in parentheses)

Little More Gone (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Cab in a Solo (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Frank Rogers)

Lonely (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Can't Pass the Bar (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Cale Dodds, Frank Rogers)

Hey Rose (Jay Brunswick, Jeremy Bussey, Bobby Hamrick)

Fall of Summer (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell)

Love Like This (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

Slow Dance (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Monty Criswell)

No Country for Old Men (Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell)

And Countin' (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Jeremy Bussey)

Stuck Behind a Tractor (Scotty McCreery, Chase McGill, Rhett Akins)

Red Letter Blueprint (Scotty McCreery, Derek George, Brent Anderson, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell)

Porch (Scotty McCreery, Greylan James, Heather Morgan)

Lyrics and credits available for download HERE.

As the album's lead single "Cab in a Solo" steadily climbs the charts (currently Top 12 on both Mediabase and Billboard), McCreery's 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour continues tonight in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway with an additional stop in Syracuse, NY at the Landmark Theatre tomorrow, March 2. He will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support along with Noah Hicks. The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicked off with three consecutive sold out shows and will continue to trek across the U.S. through mid-March.

Tickets for the Cab in a Solo Tour are on sale now at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre

