The War On Peace Release New Video Announce Release Show

"Fear Of Loss" comes from the group's forthcoming EP "Automated People" and the band had this to say about the track, "Fear of Loss delves into the beginning stages of one cycle. Specifically one that happens during the exuberance of youth when all good things electrify you and motivate you toward the thrill of danger."

They will be releasing the 6-track EP on May 12th and will hit the stage at the Subterranean in Chicago that night to celebrate the release .Watch the new video here.