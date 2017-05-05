Dirty Machine Release 'Discord' Music Video

The band recruited Ron Thunderwood from 9Electric, who has directed music videos for Hollywood Undead, Combichrist, and Stitched up Heart, to produce the new promo clip.

Frontman David Leach had this to say, "We are excited to be joining forces with Zombie Shark Records, a record label whose mission is to bring back the genre that Dirty Machine themselves and so many millions of other fans around the world live for - nu metal.

"With our debut album recorded, Dirty Machine and Zombie Shark Records teaming up guarantees the resurgence that the world has been waiting for!" Watch the video here.