Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour

The new album will be entitled "Evolve" and is set to hit stores on June 23rd. The 11-track album will include the band's recent singles "Believer," "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes."

The group will be hitting the road to promote the album on September 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The trek will be wrapping up on November 16th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center.

Evolve Tracklisting:

I Don't Know Why

Whatever It Takes

Believer

Walking The Wire

Rise Up

Make It Up To You

Yesterday

Mouth of the River

Thunder

Start Over

Dancing In The Dark

Imagine Dragons North American Tour Dates:

09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/27 San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/29 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/03 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/04 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/06 Seattle, WA - Key Arena

10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/10 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/11 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

10/14 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/16 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

10/18 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/19 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/21 Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

10/23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/24 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

10/26 Quebec, QC - Le Centre Videotron

10/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

10/29 Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/01 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

11/02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

11/04 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 Washington, DC - Verizon Center

11/07 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

11/08 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/10 Orlando, FL - Amway Arena

11/12 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/13 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

11/16 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center