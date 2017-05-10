Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour
05-10-2017
.
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons had two big announcements this week. They revealed that they will be releasing their new studio album in June and will launch a North American tour in September.

The new album will be entitled "Evolve" and is set to hit stores on June 23rd. The 11-track album will include the band's recent singles "Believer," "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes."

The group will be hitting the road to promote the album on September 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The trek will be wrapping up on November 16th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center.

Evolve Tracklisting:
I Don't Know Why
Whatever It Takes
Believer
Walking The Wire
Rise Up
Make It Up To You
Yesterday
Mouth of the River
Thunder
Start Over
Dancing In The Dark

Imagine Dragons North American Tour Dates:
09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/27 San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/29 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/03 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
10/06 Seattle, WA - Key Arena
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/10 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
10/11 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
10/13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
10/14 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/16 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
10/18 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/19 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/21 Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
10/23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/24 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
10/26 Quebec, QC - Le Centre Videotron
10/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
10/29 Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/01 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
11/02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
11/04 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 Washington, DC - Verizon Center
11/07 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
11/08 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/10 Orlando, FL - Amway Arena
11/12 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11/13 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
11/16 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

