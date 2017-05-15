Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'

"I'm so excited that everyone loves 'Malibu' so much because it is such a personal record that I hoped like you said, everyone could find their meaning in this song and not just think this is a song about my life. It's about everyone's paradise, everyone's bliss," she told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

"Malibu" reads like a love letter to her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, but Cyrus pointed out that there's a deeper meaning behind the lyrics. "It's definitely about love. If that's how it is, that's what it is, but it's saying 'you brought me here and I'm happy that you did.' Next, 'cuz now I'm as free as birds catchin' the wind.' Because now, I'm not locked in the Hollywood grid where I can't escape everyone. We had a drone in my freakin' backyard one time because people didn't want to give me any privacy and I can't live like that…and now, I've found this freedom of being able to say - I think people respect my privacy more because I've created boundaries." Read more here.