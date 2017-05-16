Bella Rose Release 'The Wayside' Video

The band had this to say about the song, "The song itself is a bit schizophrenic. The music is meant to make the listener feel upbeat, and 'pumped up' if you will. However, the story behind the lyrics lends a tale of caution."

They had these comments about the promo video, "The theme of the music video is a self reflection of falling by the wayside. With b-roll footage of famous musicians whom are apart of the notorious '27 club' we wanted to pick an atmosphere that complemented the irony of chasing success, yet comes with a history that can be haunting." Watch the clip here.