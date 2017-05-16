Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed

They join the previously announced lineup of the event which includes organizers Tool, along with Primus, Melvins and special DJ sets by The Crystal Method.

The set from Fantomas will mark the group's first U.S. live appearance in almost a decade. frontman Mike Patton will be joined by Buzz Osborne on guitar (Melvins), Trevor Dunn on bass (Mr. Bungle, Trevor Dunn's Trio-Convulsant) and Dale Crover (Melvins) on drums.

The special concert will be taking place on June 24th in Devore, CA (San Bernardino) at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.