Ron Bumblefoot Thal Inks Deal With Megadeth Star's Label

The label will be reissuing Thal's 2015 album "Little Brother Is Watching" on CD and vinyl Double LP August 25th, 2017. One highlight of the album is the single "Don't Know Who To Pray To Anymore".

According to the announcement, the video for the epic track was filmed in three countries with 12 sets and 50 actors, including the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Fortress of Klis and Diocletian Palace in Croatia, and being granted exclusive access to ancient Roman ruins by the Jordanian border with the distinction of being the only music video to ever have been shot there. Watch it here.