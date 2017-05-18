Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

NBC News reports the circumstances surrounding Cornell's death were not immediately clear but his spokesman Brian Bumbery confirmed the news. "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing," Bumbery told NBC News in an email, "and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.

"They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time." Cornell's sudden passing comes during Soundgarden's spring tour of North America, which began last month with three festival appearances in Florida before officially launching in Atlanta, GA on May 3. Read more here.