Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay On 'Cars 3' Soundtracks

The Cars 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features an original song, "Run That Race," from Dan Auerbach, two instrumental tracks from Brad Paisley and an end credit single, "Ride," from ZZ Ward featuring Gary Clark Jr.

The soundtrack also features four cover songs: Tom Petty's "Kings Highway," covered by James Bay, Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" by Andra Day, The Beatles' "Drive My Car" by Jorge Blanco and actress Lean DeLaria's take on "Freeway of Love," which Aretha Franklin popularized. Read more here.