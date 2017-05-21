|
Halsey Discusses The Themes From Forthcoming Album
.
(Radio.com) Halsey played an intimate performance for a special group of fans earlier this month at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 MP Radio. Her set consisted of tracks from her forthcoming album 'hopeless fountain kingdom' and some throwbacks for her OG fans who have been there from the beginning. Immediately following the performance she sat down to speak with afternoon drive host, Booker, about her new album, where she finds confidence, and her trust of her fans. As fans eagerly await the release Halsey's new album, she gave us some insight into what they'll be hearing. "There are 16 songs on the album, every song has its own identity in a way. The first real song on the record, the second track is called A Hundred Letters, and it's alternative, pop, kind of 90s vibe, very much in Halsey fashion--sad, sad lyrics." While she is known for her emotional lyrics, she has a very clear and very normal answer as to why the lyrics are so rarely happy. "I think I write a lot of sad music or I tend to write more about negative things than positive things. Doing that helps me be a happier person in my real life…when nice things happen to me I want to keep them to myself. When bad things happen I want to complain about them to you guys." Read more and watch the full interivew here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
