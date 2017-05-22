|
Next Round Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Reissues Coming
.
The new reissues will feature the albums "Works Volume 1", "Works Volume 2" and "Love Beach". They follow last September's reissues of "Trilogy" (1972), "Brain Salad Surgery" (1973) and "Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends - Ladies And Gentlemen" (1974).
We were sent the following details: All of ELP's album tracks have been carefully re-mastered by world renowned studio engineer Andy Pearce and made available in a variety of formats. They include high quality CD, freshly cut vinyl LP and HD digital download. At the special request of the late Greg Lake, the LPs are presented on 140 gram vinyl to endure a superior, high quality sound. The CD booklets contain extensive liner notes with rare photographs and new band interviews by legendary rock journalist Chris Welch.
Works Volume 1
Disc 2 has dynamic instrumental pieces by Carl Palmer performed in a variety of styles with different musicians, among them James Gang/Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. The great jazz composer Harry South is also present. Carl also contributes a powerful new version of 'Tank' first heard on the group's debut album. Two major ELP works include the full version of their hit single 'Fanfare For The Common Man' and the extended concept piece 'Pirates'.
The double LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design, with embossed cover text and ELP logo. It contains the full 1977 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.
Works Volume 2
The single LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design, with embossed cover text and ELP logo. It contains the full 1977 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.
Love Beach
The single LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design. It contains the full 1978 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.
Chipster submitted this story.
