Next Round Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Reissues Coming

The new reissues will feature the albums "Works Volume 1", "Works Volume 2" and "Love Beach". They follow last September's reissues of "Trilogy" (1972), "Brain Salad Surgery" (1973) and "Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends - Ladies And Gentlemen" (1974).

We were sent the following details: All of ELP's album tracks have been carefully re-mastered by world renowned studio engineer Andy Pearce and made available in a variety of formats. They include high quality CD, freshly cut vinyl LP and HD digital download. At the special request of the late Greg Lake, the LPs are presented on 140 gram vinyl to endure a superior, high quality sound. The CD booklets contain extensive liner notes with rare photographs and new band interviews by legendary rock journalist Chris Welch.

Works Volume 1

This double CD comprises all the material first released as a double vinyl album in March 1977. Now fully re-mastered, the 14 tracks include songs and instrumental pieces composed, arranged and recorded by the individual members of the group. These solo efforts were showcased on three sides of the original LP while the fourth side had two joint ELP compositions. Disc 1 of the CD set presented Keith Emerson's ambitious 'Piano Concerto No.1' performed with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. It is followed by five of Greg Lake's most melodic songs including 'C'est La Vie' with lyrics by Pete Sinfield.

Disc 2 has dynamic instrumental pieces by Carl Palmer performed in a variety of styles with different musicians, among them James Gang/Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. The great jazz composer Harry South is also present. Carl also contributes a powerful new version of 'Tank' first heard on the group's debut album. Two major ELP works include the full version of their hit single 'Fanfare For The Common Man' and the extended concept piece 'Pirates'.

The double LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design, with embossed cover text and ELP logo. It contains the full 1977 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.

Works Volume 2

'Works Volume 2', a compilation first released in November 1977 offers another rich seam of ELP songs and instrumental performances. Among the 19 tracks on CD disc 1 are Keith Emerson's raucous piano outings 'Barrelhouse Shake Down' and single hit 'Honky Tonk Train Blues'. They complement Greg Lake's perennial hit 'I Believe In Father Christmas' and Carl Palmer's dramatic 'The Enemy God' among the highlights of their contributions. CD 2 has atmospheric 'live' performances recorded during the group's concert at the Olympic Stadium, Montreal Canada in August, 1977, including 'Fanfare For The Common Man', 'Knife Edge', 'Pictures at an Exhibition' and the third movement of Keith's 'Piano Concerto' All tracks are re-mastered from original tapes, capturing ELP performing at the pinnacle of their career.

The single LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design, with embossed cover text and ELP logo. It contains the full 1977 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.

Love Beach

A 1CD Deluxe Edition of the group's seventh studio album, 'Love Beach'. It comprises 2017 remastered versions of all 7 tracks from the original 1978 LP. Among many new songs that refreshed ELP's sound for the modern era are 'All I Want Is You,' 'Love Beach' and 'The Gambler.' Also featured is a 20-minute extended concept piece, the four part 'Memoirs Of An Officer And A Gentleman' written by Keith Emerson and Pete Sinfield. Greg Lake talks about the significance of the album in liner notes that became his last ever interview. Additional bonus material includes some fascinating 'Love Beach' rehearsal tracks, providing a compelling insight into the group at work in the studio.

The single LP set replicates the original LP artwork and design. It contains the full 1978 album, remastered from the original analogue tapes.