Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

They will be kicking things off with Quiet Riot on June 23rd at Phase 2 in Lynchburg, VA. The three shows with Tesla will be beginning on August 3rd in Ft Wayne, IN, followed by Cincinnati on the 4th and wrapping up in Grand Rapids on the 5th.

Drummer Sammy Lee had the following to say, "WOW, we are so excited to join Quiet Riot for a show in Lynchburg, Virginia. Seeing Frankie Banali for the 1st time was unbelievable to me as a drummer. I loved his booming sound and will now get to see and hear it up close and personal.

"And Red Reign is extremely excited to be supporting Tesla, one of the premier hard rock bands out today. I remember watching Tesla's videos all over MTV back in the day and now we get to share the same stage with them...it is surreal."

Red Reign Tour Dates:

June 23rd Phase 2 In Lynchburg, Va [With Quiet Riot]

August 3rd Embassy Theatre In Ft Wayne, In [With Tesla]

August 4th Taft Theater In Cincinnati, Oh [With Tesla]

August 5th 20 Monroe Live In Grand Rapids, Mi [With Tesla]