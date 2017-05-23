Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

The band's tenth studio release took top prize in the category ahead of fellow nominees Radiohead, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Lumineers and Twenty One Pilots.

"Thank you everyone who made 'Hardwired…To Self-Destruct' the Top Rock Album of the year," said the band in a video message. "Thank you Billboard, thank you fans!"

Metallica were also nominated in the Top Rock Artist category, but lost out to Twenty One Pilots. Watch their thank you video here.