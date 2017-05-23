Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

"My dark knight is gone," writes Cameron on Facebook "Thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness and love." Cornell died at a Detroit hotel on May 17 following a Soundgarden concert at the city's Fox Theatre during their spring tour of North America.

The singer's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging following an initial autopsy by The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, with a full report to follow at a later date.

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details," said Vicky Cornell in a statement. "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise," said Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich in a statement. "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and might've taken more than the recommended dosage.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions." Read more here.