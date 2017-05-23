Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell
05-23-2017
.
Soundgarden

(hennemusic) Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron is paying tribute to the late Chris Cornell in the first public statement offered by a surviving member of the legendary Seattle band.

"My dark knight is gone," writes Cameron on Facebook "Thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness and love." Cornell died at a Detroit hotel on May 17 following a Soundgarden concert at the city's Fox Theatre during their spring tour of North America.

The singer's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging following an initial autopsy by The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, with a full report to follow at a later date.

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details," said Vicky Cornell in a statement. "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise," said Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich in a statement. "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and might've taken more than the recommended dosage.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Soundgarden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Soundgarden T-shirts and Posters

More Soundgarden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Soundgarden Guitarist Reveals New Album Details

Soundgarden Announce North American Tour

Soundgarden Stream 'Flower' Remix

Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release

Soundgarden Stream Rarity From Ultramega OK Deluxe Reissue

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil Reflects On Badmotorfinger


More Stories for Soundgarden

Soundgarden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement

Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle

Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup

Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival

Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour

Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'

Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones

Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album

Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.