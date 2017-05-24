Charlie Daniels And Big & Rich Announce Big TV Interviews

Charlie Daniels sits down with Rather for an intimate and in-depth interview at Daniels' recording studio in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, airing May 29 at 9:30am ET. In the candid discussion, Daniels opens up about his youth in the Civil Rights Era south, breaking into the competitive Nashville scene, his signature hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," life on the road and more.

Beloved country stars John Rich and Big Kenny-better known as the smash hit duo Big & Rich-rock "The Big Interview," airing May 29 at 10:30am ET. During the candid hour-long sit-down, the award-winning twosome opens up about the trials and tribulations of creating their own label, their musical influences, the creation of the MuzikMafia and how to determine what qualifies as real country music.