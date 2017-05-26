|
Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
.
Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris is thrilled that frontman Bruce Dickinson is in top form following his recent cancer battle and admits that he feared for the band's future during the ordeal. The legendary band continues to be one of the most popular bands in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums during their epic tours. They are preparing to launch the North American leg of their The Book Of Souls World tour and Harris says that Bruce's cancer has not had the impact that the band once feared. Steve tells The Express & Star, "Right from the first show, and even in rehearsals, he was singing really well. He's really happy where he's at with his voice, and so are we. Obviously, there was no guarantee he was going to get back in top form, but he really has. He's singing as good as or better than ever. "Two years ago we didn't know if we had a future, to be honest. It was very serious. The main thing was whether Bruce was going to be OK - that was first and foremost. Once you get on from there, you think, 'Wow, have we still got a future or not?' "It affects everybody, not just us but people who work for us and everything else. It's a big responsibility weighing on you. At the end of the day, we're just really happy to be here. You never know how long you can carry on for."
The legendary band continues to be one of the most popular bands in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums during their epic tours. They are preparing to launch the North American leg of their The Book Of Souls World tour and Harris says that Bruce's cancer has not had the impact that the band once feared.
Steve tells The Express & Star, "Right from the first show, and even in rehearsals, he was singing really well. He's really happy where he's at with his voice, and so are we. Obviously, there was no guarantee he was going to get back in top form, but he really has. He's singing as good as or better than ever.
"Two years ago we didn't know if we had a future, to be honest. It was very serious. The main thing was whether Bruce was going to be OK - that was first and foremost. Once you get on from there, you think, 'Wow, have we still got a future or not?'
"It affects everybody, not just us but people who work for us and everything else. It's a big responsibility weighing on you. At the end of the day, we're just really happy to be here. You never know how long you can carry on for."
• Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery
• Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
• Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
• New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin
• Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album
• Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release
• U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack
• Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video
• Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set
• Paramore Rock New Song On 'The Late Late Show'
• Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'
• Bush's Unaired Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
• The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete
• Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue
• Singled Out: Cold Roses' Staying Alive Ain't Easy
• Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life' Album
• Ariana Grande's Manager Speaks Out Following Terror Bombing
• Bleachers Release New Single 'I Miss Those Days'
• Trey Songz Television Special Airs Tonight
• Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Black Eyed Peas Rumors
• Luke Bryan Announces His Ninth Annual Farm Tour
• Bonnaroo Announces 2017 SuperJam Details
• Norah Jones Plays Tribute To Chris Cornell
• Carrie Underwood Celebrates 'American Idol' Victory Anniversary
• Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing
• Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert
• Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix
• Death Toll From Terrorist Concert Bombing Could Rise
• G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday
• Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.