Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

The legendary band continues to be one of the most popular bands in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums during their epic tours. They are preparing to launch the North American leg of their The Book Of Souls World tour and Harris says that Bruce's cancer has not had the impact that the band once feared.

Steve tells The Express & Star, "Right from the first show, and even in rehearsals, he was singing really well. He's really happy where he's at with his voice, and so are we. Obviously, there was no guarantee he was going to get back in top form, but he really has. He's singing as good as or better than ever.

"Two years ago we didn't know if we had a future, to be honest. It was very serious. The main thing was whether Bruce was going to be OK - that was first and foremost. Once you get on from there, you think, 'Wow, have we still got a future or not?'

"It affects everybody, not just us but people who work for us and everything else. It's a big responsibility weighing on you. At the end of the day, we're just really happy to be here. You never know how long you can carry on for."