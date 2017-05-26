Norah Jones Plays Tribute To Chris Cornell

The concert was at the same venue Cornell played his final show. Jones said, "Everybody needs a little love, right?" She appeared to address Cornell: "Thanks for giving us a lot of love. We love you." Then, she performed a passionate, melancholy version of Soundgarden's signature song.

Cornell committed suicide last week in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. The singer's wife and attorney believe the anti-anxiety drug Ativan may have contributed to his tragedy. Read more here.