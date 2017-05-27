Thomas Rhett Takes Adopted Daughter On Tour

The country star shared a video compilation from his concert in Mississippi, which shows Willa Gray hanging out behind the scenes with her mother. Another image shows the little girl sporting a large pair of noise-canceling headphones in her dad's arms onstage.

Lauren also shared a moment from the weekend on social media with the caption, "despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road (& daddy took her on stage!! -soo cute)" Check out the posts here.