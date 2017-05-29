Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked

A Reddit user shared a 15-song list of tracks and artist credits for each track. Though many of the song titles are still masked, it's an exciting lineup of collaborators--from DJ Mustard to Sia, Purity Ring and Mike WiLL Made-It. Pop impresario Max Martin (who's had a hand in Perry's past hits) appears on many of the Witness tracks if the list is reliable.

Meanwhile, a YouTube video containing audio snippets of Witness songs surfaced (but has since been removed). We only get a brief sense of the material but the songs run the gamut from light pop fare to anthems. Read more here.