Singled Out: Tengger Cavalry's Die On My Ride

"Die on My Ride" was written while I was in a very dark mood. It was right after our second tour in October 2016. I had some personal struggles going on and found it hard to keep up with what I was doing and fighting for what I believe in. So that was the tone of the song, dark, nasty, but there is a little bit hope at the same time.

Confronting challenges from society, opinion, and the most harsh thing, yourself, your own doubt, is what made things harder. "Die on My Ride" is about everyone. We all have this kind of struggle, being pushed around by people, being given a model of behaviors and being questioned for your true self.

The song is about the darkness and the challenge, but it is also about a warrior spirit: that we have decided to die for whatever we are trying to achieve and having no regret for it, because we believe in the deepest truth that no one else can see. Only you can see it, so you decide to go for it, and you embrace the spirit of dying on this ride.

All the melodies and instruments are recorded in a twisted and dark texture, only piano parts give the final touch of our hope and love. I think it is pretty clear musically that what the song is about.

