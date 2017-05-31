Today Is The Day Announce North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Brooklyn, NY at the Saint Vitus Bar and will be concluding on July 30th in Montreal, QC, Canada at L'Esco.

Steve Austin had this to say, "This Summer's Temple of The Morning Star Tour is something I have wanted to do for a long time. We'll be joined by our friends in Kayo Dot. Playing these songs for our fans, and seeing all of our friends across North America is going to be a blast. Black Magic is in the air and it's time to destroy."

Temple Of The Morning Star Tour Dates:

7/06 - Brooklyn, NY; Saint Vitus Bar

7/08 - Baltimore, MD; The Depot

7/09 - Trenton, NJ; Championship Bar

7/10 - Norfolk, VA; Charlie's American Cafe

7/11 - Chapel Hill, NC; Local 506

7/12 - Atlanta, GA; The Masquerade

7/13 - Houston, TX; Walters

7/15 - Dallas, TX; The Curtain Club

7/16 - Austin, TX; The Lost Well

7/19 - Phoenix, AZ; Joe's Grotto

7/20 - Upland, CA; Gideon's Hall

7/21 - San Francisco, CA; The DNA Lounge

7/22 - Portland, OR; Tonic Lounge

7/23 - Seattle, WA; Highline

7/25 - Salt Lake City, UT; Club X

7/26 - Denver, CO; The Marquis Theater

7/27 - Kansas City, MO; The Riot Room

7/28 - Chicago, IL; Reggies

7/29 - Toronto, ON, Canada; Hard Luck

7/30 - Montreal, QC, Canada; L'Esco