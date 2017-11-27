Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

LANCO Announce Debut Album 'Hallelujah Nights'
11-27-2017
.
(Radio.com) Breakout country act LANCO have big news for fans. They are set to release their debut album, Hallelujah Nights. The group's first full-length is set to debut on January 19, 2018.

"We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments," lead singer Brandon Lancaster in a press statement. "Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It's not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life."

Hallelujah Nights is available for a limited edition pre-order bundle here. The album goes up for pre-order at all retail partners beginning on Dec. 1. See the full tracklist here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

