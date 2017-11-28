Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Trace Adkins Cohosting Guitar Legends for Heroes
11-28-2017
.
Country music star Trace Adkins will continue his support of veterals with a Today Show appearance and by co-hosting America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks Presents: Guitar Legends for Heroes. We were sent the following details:

The benefit concert at Terminal 5 on Wednesday, November 29 in New York City aims to create national recognition and thanks to United States military, veterans and their loved ones, and will raise funds for the high impact charities that support them.

Adkins will return to the "Today Show" on Tuesday to speak to Megyn Kelly about the all-star event and his continuing support for U.S. military and veterans, reflected in his current single, "Still A Soldier."

Adkins will co-host Guitar Legends For Heroes the next day alongside Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk, with special performances by Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi, Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sam Moore (Sam and Dave), Lindsey Ell, Robert Randolph and Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts). Portions of ticket proceeds will go to charities including include Headstrong, Psych Armor, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Hope For The Warriors and Warrior Canine Connection, and Operation Finally Home.

