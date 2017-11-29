Brett Eldredge Announces His First Headlining Tour

Eldredge has also revealed that the shows will feature special guest and labelmate Devin Dawson, as well as up-and-coming country artist Jillian Jaqueline as opening acts.

"I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career, but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time! I cannot wait!," Eldredge said in a press release. See the dates here.