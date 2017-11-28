Waylon Jennings 'New Stuff' Demos See The Light Of Day

The cassette included eleven demos Jennings was working on, possibly for inclusion on another album. The stripped down demos just feature Jennings' deep, baritone voice and his acoustic guitar. The new songs featured on two upcoming Waylon Jennings releases for Record Store Day's Black Friday Sale. The first release, simply titled New Stuff, features all eleven demos, including album opener 'Good Time' and 'Here's To The Champion (Muhammad Ali)'- Jennings' tribute to the late sporting icon. (Jennings was a massive Ali fan).

The Muhammad Ali-tribute track forms the basis for the second release, Here's To The Champion, which includes the original demo alongside newer versions by Willie Nelson, guitarist Jesse Dayton, Kris Kristofferson with Jennings' widow Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings with Jaime Wyatt and a new mix by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Read more here.