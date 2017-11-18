Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg (Week in Review)



Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Brad Paisley is ready to get back on the road. After spending this summer on the Weekend Warrior World Tour with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Paisley will reunite the crew for another round of tour dates next year. The new round of shows kick off on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, CA, and will run through late April, wrapping up in Lincoln, NB, on April 26. Ticket details are expected in the coming weeks. See the dates - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.