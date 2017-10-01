|
Maroon 5 and SZA Release 'What Lovers Do' Video
.
(Radio.com) Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and SZA go on a series of surreal adventures in the brand new music video for Maroon 5's latest single, "What Lovers Do." The Joseph Kahn-directed clip opens with Levine and SZA as kids running through a field with singing deer and dandelions before the young Levine falls from a tree, thanks to a buzzing beehive. The video shifts through a series of scenarios, including an inner-city marathon and a jet ski race with SZA amidst a pod of dolphins. It all comes together with a surprise twist ending that snaps the whole thing into focus. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
