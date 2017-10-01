Maroon 5 and SZA Release 'What Lovers Do' Video

The Joseph Kahn-directed clip opens with Levine and SZA as kids running through a field with singing deer and dandelions before the young Levine falls from a tree, thanks to a buzzing beehive.

The video shifts through a series of scenarios, including an inner-city marathon and a jet ski race with SZA amidst a pod of dolphins. It all comes together with a surprise twist ending that snaps the whole thing into focus. Watch the video here.