Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

The singer, who is currently on tour promoting Melodrama, tweeted a cryptic teaser with the words "will u love me? will u?" Attached is a low-quality clip of new music, apparently taken at home or in the studio on a smartphone.

"I just want your love' I just want your heartbreaking love," Lorde sings. It's not clear whether the song corresponds to an upcoming project--a movie soundtrack contribution, tour single or just a one-off new track. Listen to the teaser of Lorde's new song here.