|
Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
.
(Radio.com) Fans waited four years for Melodrama, Lorde's followup to her breakthrough debut Pure Heroine. And while they've had months to play "Green Light" and "Homemade Dynamite" on loop, it appears new Lorde material is on the way soon. The singer, who is currently on tour promoting Melodrama, tweeted a cryptic teaser with the words "will u love me? will u?" Attached is a low-quality clip of new music, apparently taken at home or in the studio on a smartphone. "I just want your love' I just want your heartbreaking love," Lorde sings. It's not clear whether the song corresponds to an upcoming project--a movie soundtrack contribution, tour single or just a one-off new track. Listen to the teaser of Lorde's new song here.
The singer, who is currently on tour promoting Melodrama, tweeted a cryptic teaser with the words "will u love me? will u?" Attached is a low-quality clip of new music, apparently taken at home or in the studio on a smartphone.
"I just want your love' I just want your heartbreaking love," Lorde sings. It's not clear whether the song corresponds to an upcoming project--a movie soundtrack contribution, tour single or just a one-off new track. Listen to the teaser of Lorde's new song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert
• Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero
• Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV
• Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary
• KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance
• Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates
• Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance
• Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings
• J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'
• Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
• 20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival
• Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation
• Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide
• Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'
• Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy
• Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack
• Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song
• Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting
• Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video
• Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem
• Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'
• Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist
• Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video
• Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.