Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother

10-03-2017

.

(Radio.com) You may want to break out the tissues before watching an amazing video of Sam Hunt's grandmother. Hunt shared the unforgettable moment last week on Instagram He wrote, "This is one of my favorite moments from the summer tour. My parents and aunt and uncle brought my 82 year old grandmother to see us play at Madison Square Garden." Watch the adorable clip here.

