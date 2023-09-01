Sam Hunt Closes 'GMA's' 2023 Summer Concert Series

(ABC News' Good Morning America) GRAMMY-nominated artist Sam Hunt closed out "Good Morning America's" 2023 Summer Concert Series today with a live show in New York City's Central Park.

Hunt performed his latest single, "Outskirts" as well as platinum-selling track "House Party" and his GRAMMY-nominated hit "Body Like a Back Road," during the appearance.

Hunt also spoke with "GMA3" co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan about his growing family as he and his wife are expecting their second child in October, touring with his family and new music.

Interview

Performances

"Outskirts"

"House Party"



"Body Like a Back Road"



