Sam Hunt Closes 'GMA's' 2023 Summer Concert Series

(ABC News' Good Morning America) GRAMMY-nominated artist Sam Hunt closed out "Good Morning America's" 2023 Summer Concert Series today with a live show in New York City's Central Park.
Hunt performed his latest single, "Outskirts" as well as platinum-selling track "House Party" and his GRAMMY-nominated hit "Body Like a Back Road," during the appearance.
Hunt also spoke with "GMA3" co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan about his growing family as he and his wife are expecting their second child in October, touring with his family and new music.
