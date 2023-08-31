Sam Hunt To Rock GMA Summer Concert Stage

(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt hits the Good Morning America Summer Concert stage in New York's Central Park this Friday, Sept. 1. Fans can tune in Friday morning on ABC and Hulu (check local listings) for songs including No. 1 smash hits "23," "House Party," "Body Like A Back Road" and his latest radio tune "Outskirts."
"Outskirts," written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, and Josh Osborne, also serves as the title to the country music star's headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour.
The tour of the summer has seen venues across the country from Hartford, CT to Oklahoma City to Irvine, CA, and everywhere in between. The tour wraps next weekend with dates in Tampa, FL; Alpharetta, GA; and Raleigh, NC.
Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video
Sam Hunt Added To BRELAND & Friends Concert
Sam Hunt Delivers 'Water Under The Bridge' Video
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation- Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor- Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour- more
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert- NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion- Garth Brooks- more
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour
50th Anniversary Of Status Quo's Caroline Celebrated By Godslave With New video
Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl
Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'
Primal Fear Take On 'Cancel Culture' With New Song
Soft Play Declare 'Punk's Dead' With New Single and Video