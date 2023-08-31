Sam Hunt To Rock GMA Summer Concert Stage

(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt hits the Good Morning America Summer Concert stage in New York's Central Park this Friday, Sept. 1. Fans can tune in Friday morning on ABC and Hulu (check local listings) for songs including No. 1 smash hits "23," "House Party," "Body Like A Back Road" and his latest radio tune "Outskirts."

"Outskirts," written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, and Josh Osborne, also serves as the title to the country music star's headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour.

The tour of the summer has seen venues across the country from Hartford, CT to Oklahoma City to Irvine, CA, and everywhere in between. The tour wraps next weekend with dates in Tampa, FL; Alpharetta, GA; and Raleigh, NC.

