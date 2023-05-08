Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video

(MCA Nashville) Multi-Platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt releases the new video for his latest song "Outskirts." Shot in Portland, Tenn. and directed by Tim Mattia, the video for "Outskirts" captures a "day in the life" of main street in a rural town.

Shown through the eyes of a truck driver passing through, the video captures the heartbeat of a small town as the driver takes in all of the characters from and events that unfold throughout the day.

In "Outskirts," written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, and Josh Osborne, the Georgia-native imagines the road not taken with a past love. The song is the latest from five-time GRAMMY nominee and it serves as the title to Hunt's upcoming SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS TOUR with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

On sale now, the tour kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh, and St. Louis.

