Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour 2024

(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt announces his Outskirts Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation. The five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, plus stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at www.SamHunt.com/Tour.

The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Also this Friday, Hunt releases brand-new song "Came The Closest." The award-winning songwriter is known for surprise music drops every few months including his recent "Women In My Life," "Start Nowhere," "Water Under The Bridge" and his latest country radio staple, "Outskirts."

Outskirts Tour 2024 Dates

Tour Support Brett Young and Lily Rose

2/22/2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2/23/2024 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

2/24/2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

3/1/2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

3/2/2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

3/3/2024 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

3/14/2024 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

3/15/2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

3/16/2024 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

3/21/2024 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

3/22/2024 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

3/23/2024 - Grand Forks, ND - Ralph Engelstad Arena

4/4/2024 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

4/5/2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

4/11/2024 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

4/12/2024 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

4/13/2024 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Related Stories

Sam Hunt Closes 'GMA's' 2023 Summer Concert Series

Sam Hunt To Rock GMA Summer Concert Stage

Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video

Sam Hunt Added To BRELAND & Friends Concert

More Sam Hunt News