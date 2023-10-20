Sam Hunt Shares New Song 'Came The Closest'

(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt releases new song "Came The Closest" today. Hunt continues to master somber introspection and aching reflection with this latest tune written with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, which Hunt also co-produced with Zach Crowell.
To the relief of his fans, Hunt has surprise dropped new music every few months including his recent "Women In My Life," "Start Nowhere," "Water Under The Bridge" and his latest country radio staple, "Outskirts."
Hunt recently announced his arena headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 produced by Live Nation. On sale today, the tour kicks off Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids with stops across the country including Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.
