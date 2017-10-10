|
Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
.
(Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold have covered a Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here." It's the latest in a line of classic rock covers that the band has revealed will be included in a deluxe edition of its most recent studio album, The Stage. It's set for release on Dec. 15 and is available for pre-order now. "This is the song that started us down the rabbit hole with our recent cover recordings," said frontman M. Shadows in a press release. "I've always loved this song and though I felt it would be impossible to capture the somberness of the original, we approached it with another purpose. There's a poignancy to the song that seems appropriate with everything going on in the world today. We put a bit of a modern twist on it to reintroduce it at a time when it might help capture what some of us are feeling." In addition to the album's original 11 tracks, the deluxe version features A7X's version of Mr. Bungle's "Retrovertigo," the original track "Dose," a cover of Del Shannon's 1961 No. 1 hit, "Runaway" (featuring a guest appearance by Vandals' guitarist Warren Fitzgerald and lead vocals by Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance), the band's take on The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" and their rendition of the Rolling Stones' "As Tears Go By." Check out the band's take on "Wish You Were Here" here.
"This is the song that started us down the rabbit hole with our recent cover recordings," said frontman M. Shadows in a press release. "I've always loved this song and though I felt it would be impossible to capture the somberness of the original, we approached it with another purpose. There's a poignancy to the song that seems appropriate with everything going on in the world today. We put a bit of a modern twist on it to reintroduce it at a time when it might help capture what some of us are feeling."
In addition to the album's original 11 tracks, the deluxe version features A7X's version of Mr. Bungle's "Retrovertigo," the original track "Dose," a cover of Del Shannon's 1961 No. 1 hit, "Runaway" (featuring a guest appearance by Vandals' guitarist Warren Fitzgerald and lead vocals by Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance), the band's take on The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" and their rendition of the Rolling Stones' "As Tears Go By." Check out the band's take on "Wish You Were Here" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour
• Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death
• Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher
• Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
• Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming
• Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans
• The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL
• The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details
• Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam
• The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album
• King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set
• Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'
• L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup
• Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers
• Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message
• Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting
• Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty
• Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott
• Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital
• Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'
• Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'
• The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book
• Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week
• Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life
• Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings
• Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'
• Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video
• Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer
• Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.