Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings
10-10-2017
.
Chris Stapleton

(Radio.com) Country star Chris Stapleton has responded to the tragic incident at the Route 91 festival in Vegas with a strong message of resilience in the face of fear.

"Where does someone go in their mind to do these unthinkable things? I don't understand it," Stapleton asked during a radio interview earlier this week (via CMT News). "You want to look for reasons or some explanation even, and I don't know that there is one. There's a certain amount of innocence that gets lost from it when these things happen."

The singer went on to echo the sentiments of many other country artists in saying that he's not going to let the tragedy stop him from enjoying his life and his music.

"I'm not saying not to be afraid and not be terrified of things like that, but' I want to step out there with a certain degree of defiance against things like that and not let fear and hate and just evil run my decisions and how I carry myself," he said. "If we do that, then we're letting that win and rule us and that's exactly what people who would commit heinous acts like that would want. Personally, I can't give in to that. I can't do it." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Stapleton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Stapleton T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Stapleton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit

Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Sing 'Fire Away'

Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury

Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury Behind Postponed Concerts

Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Chris Stapleton Surprised Chris Pratt With Preview His New Album

Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'


More Stories for Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.