Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'

"My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now," he tweeted. "This is for you lot! #JustLikeYou The song will go live on the usual platforms at midnight local time. NZ and Aus be ready. This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it sums me up! This song is for you #JustLikeYou."

"Just Like You" came up during a BBC interview this year when Tomlinson said it explores "this view of celebrities that we're impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems."

Louis also shared album artwork which features the singer holding a billiards cue while eyeing his next shot. See Tomlinson's announcement here.