Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The bulk of the funds for the statue, by renowned British sculptor Mark Richards, have been raised by a private donation. A large bronze memorial depicting the Led Zeppelin drummer will be built in the town's Mercian Square.

It is expected the statue will be revealed before what would have been the drummer's 70th birthday in May of next year. "How absolutely thrilled I am that this is happening in Redditch," the late drummer's sister, Deborah Bonham, tells the BBC. "We just got planning permission, so I'm absolutely thrilled; we're going to have a John Bonham memorial. Brilliant." Read more here.