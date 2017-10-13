The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

The Who performed their 1969 rock opera at the prestigious London venue in its entirety for the very first time in April at an event in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK charity founded in 1990 to assist youth with support and cancer care.

The "Tommy" show was rounded out with a set of Who classics, also featured in the fall release, which adds bonus behind-the-scenes features like full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the accompanying live audio.

"Tommy: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" is available on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD and 3LP. Watch the video and read more here.