Brantley Gilbert Announces 'The Ones That Like Me Tour'

On Monday (Oct. 16), the singer announced The Ones That Like Me Tour, on which he will visit 36 cities, beginning February 1. "People tell you all kinds of things about marketing," Gilbert says of his tour's name in a press release.

"But I want to call it something that speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do. We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing. That isn't marketing, that's life - and that's what my music is made of."

Aaron Lewis (of the rock band Staind) and newcomer Josh Phillips will open the tour. The initial dates are here.