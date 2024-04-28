Brantley Gilbert Expands Off The Rails Tour

(EBM) Brantley Gilbert extends his Off The Rails Tour into the fall, announcing 15+ additional dates where he will be joined by special guests Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, April 30 at 10am local time and general on sale will begin next Friday, May 3 at 10am local time.

Since embarking on the Off The Rails Tour last month, Gilbert has delivered an unforgettable experience at each stop, packing as many songs as possible into the setlist and incorporating elevated production elements with pyrotechnics and CO2 cannons.

"We've had such an amazing time on the Off The Rails Tour, we couldn't help but decide to keep the party rollin'," shares Gilbert. "This is my favorite show that we've put together, thanks to a talented lineup both in the band and behind the scenes. It's been incredible seeing BG Nation match that energy every single night, and it only makes us more excited to get to the next city."

Over the last two years, Gilbert has been writing and recording for his seventh studio album and recently delivered a preview with the revelry inducing anthem "Off The Rails" via The Valory Music Co. Listen to "Off The Rails" HERE.

The Georgia native will appear on CMT Hot 20 this Saturday and Sunday at 9am ET/8am CT. Chatting with host Cody Alan at his recent tour stop in Clarksville, Tenn., Gilbert will discuss his forthcoming album and give fans a peek at what they should expect on this run of shows.

Brantley Gilbert's Off The Rails Tour Dates

New dates in bold, tickets on sale Friday May 3

* Festival Date

April 26 // Scheels Arena // Fargo, ND

April 27 // Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center // Mankato, MN

May 4 // Firekeepers Casino // Battle Creek, MI

May 9 // River Spirit Casino Resort - The Cove // Tulsa, OK

May 10 // Riverwind Casino // Norman, OK

May 11 // Billy Bob's Texas // Fort Worth, TX

May 16 // Yaamava' Resort & Casino // Highland, CA

May 17 // KNCI Country in the Park // Sacramento, CA*

May 18 // Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin // Laughlin, NV

May 31 // Summer Stage at Tags // Big Flats, NY

June 1 // Finger Lakes Country Music Festival // Palmyra, NY*

June 2 // Cape Cod Melody Tent // Hyannis, MA

June 8 // Rock the Country // Reddick, FL*

June 14 // KIZN Country Stomp // Nampa, ID*

June 15 // Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel // Fort Hall, ID

June 22 // Rock the Country // Mobile, AL*

June 28 // Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally // Columbus, OH*

June 29 // After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion // Doswell, VA

June 30 // Elmwood Park Amphitheater // Roanoke, VA

July 11 // Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park // Des Moines, IA

July 12 // Delaware County Fair // Manchester, IA*

July 13 // Morgan County Fair // Jacksonville, IL*

July 18 // Bayfront Festival Park // Duluth, MN

July 19 // Harrah's Stir Cove // Council Bluffs, IA

July 20 // Dam Jam Music Festival // Goddard, KS*

July 22 // Elkhart County 4-H Fair // Goshen, IN*

July 24 // Delaware State Fair // Harrington, DE*

July 26 // Rock the Country // Anderson, SC*

July 27 // Carowinds Summer Festival Series // Charlotte, NC

Aug. 3 // Nugget Event Center // Sparks, NV

Aug. 30 // Fraze Pavilion // Kettering, OH

Aug. 31 // Walworth County Fair // Elkhorn, WI*

Sept. 1 // Canfield Fair // Canfield, OH*

Sept. 19 // Mountain Health Network Arena // Huntington, WV

Sept. 20 // Santander Arena // Reading, PA

Sept. 21 // DCU Center // Worcester, MA

Sept. 26 // LJVM Coliseum // Winston-Salem, NC

Sept. 27 // The Corbin Arena // Corbin, KY

Sept. 28 // Florence Center // Florence, SC

Oct. 3 // Knoxville Civic Coliseum // Knoxville, TN

Oct. 4 // First National Bank Arena // Jonesboro, AR

Oct. 5 // Ozarks Amphitheater // Camdenton, MO

Oct. 10 // Raising Cane's River Center Arena // Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 11 // Cadence Bank Arena // Tupelo, MS

Oct. 17 // Enmarket Arena // Savannah, GA

Oct. 18 // McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 19 // Atrium Health Amphitheater // Macon, GA

