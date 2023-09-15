Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'

(EBM) Multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert revisits a fan-favorite track from So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) with an acoustic reimagining of "Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)" via The Valory Music Co.

"We've been having a blast playing this song out on the road," shares Gilbert. "It raised its hand early on as a crowd favorite, so we wanted to give BG Nation this song in its purest form, hearing the guitars and vocals stripped-back, just like it sounded the day it was written with my buddies Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh and Taylor Phillips and Michael Ray."

Released earlier this year, So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) features 15 tracks all cowritten by Gilbert. Still considering himself a songwriter first and foremost, the project showcases his vast medley of influences alongside a wide cast of collaborators, with the Georgia native sharing, "We've always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording. We always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us. If it's asking for a harder edge, let's do that. If it feels a little more introspective, let's lean into that. This album intersects across a lot of different genres, and we're proud to say that it's something that happened naturally."

Kicked off earlier this summer, Gilbert is currently on the Get Rollin' Tour with Nickelback, bringing their explosive talents together for 50+ shows through October, with Cleveland.com praising their two "worlds seamlessly melded...with the audience equally familiar with and embracing both Nickelback and the raucous sounds of Music City opener Brantley Gilbert," who "succeeded in turning Blossom Music Center on this night into the Dirty South." Tickets are available at BrantleyGilbert.com.

Upcoming Get Rollin' Tour Dates

Sept. 16 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL

Sept. 17 BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS

Sept. 19 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

Sept. 21 BOK Center Tulsa, OK

Sept. 22* Bloomburg Fair Association Bloomsburg, PA

Sept. 23 Moody Center Austin, TX

Sept. 25 Verizon Arena North Little Rock, AR

Sept. 27 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN

Sept. 29 The Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA

Sept. 30 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 3 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE

Oct. 5 Fargodome Fargo, ND

Oct. 7* Way out West Country Fest El Paso, TX

Oct. 12* The Sound Del Mar, CA

*Not part of the Get Rollin' Tour with Nickelback

So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) Track List:

Heaven By Then with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips)

Rolex® On A Redneck featuring Jason Aldean (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

Miles of Memories (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips)

She's The One (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips)

The Worst Country Song Of All Time featuring Toby Keith and HARDY (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Son Of The Dirty South featuring Jelly Roll (Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord)

How To Talk To Girls (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

Little Piece of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor)

Gone But Not Forgotten (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick)

So Help Me God (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Wrote The Book Around Here (Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Phelps, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Tailgates Of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Derek George, Josh Phillips)

Bury Me Upside Down (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

All Over The Map (Brantley Gilbert, Randy Montana, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Behind The Times (Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

